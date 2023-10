A community garden in North Lawndale is helping feed the community. While also helping teach the next generation of chef’s all about food sustainability.



Several organizations came together to turn a vacant lot into the “preserve garden” and National Louis University’s Culinary School-Kendall College- is partnering with them to give students a firsthand look at how foods are grown and used.

