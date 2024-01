Wine lovers listen up!

You can still take part in Dry or “Damp” January with glass half full. Joining us now is sommelier Wanda Cole-Nicholson who’s giving us the deets on non-alcoholic, lower alcohol, and lower calorie bottles.

vinbev.net

Instagram @vindiva7

Facebook Wanda Cole Nicholson, Sommelier

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m