90% of adults with kidney disease don’t even know they have it. That’s why the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois is passionate about educating you on how to get tested.



Here today to tell us what to look out for, and their Gift of Life Gala, N.K.F.I CEO, Jackie Burgess-Bishop.

(312) 321-1500

nkfi.org

Instagram: @nkfillinois

Facebook: National Kidney Foundation of Illinois

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.