Morgan Li is a company known for its retail fixtures… But this year they want to be known to help those on the nice list. They want you to nominate a non-profit you support – or work for – so they can win a free space makeover…joining us now to talk about the Nice List Initiative” — is CEO and Founder Andy Rosenband.

Nominate A Nonprofit For A Free Space Makeover

morganli.com/non-profit-nice-list

Instagram @morganlifixtures

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m