New Year’s Eve is around the corner… And Ji always think the proper way to say goodbye to a year past and the grand future ahead is with champagne and caviar… But you can treat yourself and guests without breaking the bank… So here’s some ideas on how to stretch that decadence.

Champagne Cocktail Punch

3 cups pomegranate juice

2 cups ginger ale or club soda (or to taste)

1 cup orange juice

⅓ cup triple sec or Cointreau

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice

750 milliliters champagne or sparkling wine

ice and fruit for garnish

Combine pomegranate juice, ginger ale, orange juice, triple sec, and lime juice in a drink pitcher. Cover and refrigerate up to 24 hours.

Fill cocktail glasses ⅔ full with the mixture.

Add ice and top with champagne or sparkling wine (about 3 ounces).

Garnish

