New year – new cocktails! “The Bassment” is having their New Year’s Eve Spectacular and sending off 2023 with their new offerings. Here to make their signature cocktail in studio to chat about their party is event sales manager Logan Larroque.

Sunday, December 31 At 8pm

353 W Hubbard St

thebassmentchicago.com

Instagram & Twitter: @thebassmentchi

Facebook Bassment Chicago

