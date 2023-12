Treat yourself to a holiday meal and festive drinks at the Hampton social. They’ve got an assortment of menu items that will take your taste buds to the top of you Christmas tree! Joining us now is their regional beverage manager – Riza Krasniqui.

353 W. Hubbard St

thehamptonsocial.com/holiday

Instagram & Facebook: The Hampton Social

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.