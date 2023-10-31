Mr. Beef has been slinging hot Italian beef sandwiches in Chicago for six decades. The iconic spot has always been loved in the city – now with the success of FX’s hit series “The Bear”, Mr. Beef has people flying in from around the world. Joining Spotlight Chicago now is the owner of Mr. Beef – and our inspiration this Halloween – Chris Zucchero!

666 N Orleans St

Monday – Saturday

10 am – 4pm

Closed Sunday

(312) 337-8500

Instagram: @mr.beefchicago

