For this week’s Thirsty Thursday, we’re headed to the Middle East and North Africa. SIFR is a contemporary, modern take on Mideast cuisine that’s cooked over charcoal or the wooden hearth. They Take their cocktail menu just as seriously with those influence of spices and fruits from the region. And since SIFR is the Arabic word for zero, they have great zero proof menu too!

660 North Orleans Street

sifrchicago.com

