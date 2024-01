MLK Jr. Day is right around the corner –

celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With the Hyde Park Art Center. Their event “Yesterday’s, Today’s and Tomorrow’s” explore history and its impacts with fun filled activities… Joining us now is Ciera McKissick – Public Programs Manager at the center to chat details.

Hyde Park Art Center

Monday January 15th

11am – 3pm

hydeparkart.org

773-324-5520

Instagram & Facebook: Hyde Park Art Center

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m