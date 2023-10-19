Braids are an amazing protective style any time of year, and there always seems to be a new look trending. But a braid bar in Romeoville is going a step beyond the latest look and teaching teens the skill behind the braids. Joining Spotlight Chicago today is Executive Manager of Mimi’s Braid Bar, Titus Glover, CEO Mimi Cann, and Client-Model Kalyn Brunt.

Mimi’s Braid Bar: Teen Braid Camp

October 28-29

Ages 11- 17

779-248-2639

mimisbraidingbar.com

Facebook: The Braiding Bar Inc

Instagram: @mimisbraidingbar

