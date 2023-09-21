Esports is a massive industry now and Midlane Esports is a gaming lounge and bar in Logan Square that hosts tournaments, viewing parties and gatherings for some of the biggest names in the gaming world. They hope to bring Esports to the mainstream while proving opportunities to socialize. Owner Adam Abbas and professional gamer and Champion of the 2K League 2023, Maurice Delaney – also known as “ReeseDaGod” joined us on Spotight Chicago.

MidlaneChicago.com

Call: 630-400-3937

Instagram: @MidlaneChicago

