With the holidays coming up, you may be looking forward to great meals, but there are many struggling to put food on the table including homebound seniors and people with disabilities. Dozens of top chefs and mixologists will come together to create a special evening of fine dining to benefit the Meals On Wheels Chicago program. Joining Spotlight Chicago to talk details for this year’s event is celebrity chef co-chair and chef liaison, Heidi Clifton.

Event:

Friday, Oct 20

6pm at The Geraghty

MealsOnWheelsChicago.org

Instagram: @MealsOnWheelsChicago

Facebook: Meals on Wheels Chicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m