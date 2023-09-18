“Married At First Sight” star and entrepreneur Chris Williams isn’t afraid to jump in heart first when it comes to love… but also when it comes to kids in need. He has a special connection to Horace Mann Elementary on Chicago’s Southside. Today he partnered with Footlocker to provide kicks to low income and immigrant students. He joined us on Spotlight Chicago with school principal Karon Purkett and student Cavell Ball Jr. who had fun at the event today!

