Magical Keys is a non-profit started by sisters that fuses different forms of art to give back to raise money for charity — and they’ve got a Christmas Extravaganza coming up. Their shows are made up of over 40 musicians and 17 actors! Joining us now are CEO and Founders of Magical Keys – Kasia Szczech-Dlugosz and Karolina Szczech.

Saturday, Dec. 16th & 17th

Trinity Christian College

Magicalkeysduo.com

Instagram @magicalkeysduo

Facebook magicalkeys

