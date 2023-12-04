The “Long Hair Don’t Care” show- benefitting the Love and Nappyness Hair Care Drive is bringing awareness to personal hygiene needs in our communities. This weekend’s concert is a huge draw and a lot of fun for everyone. Joining us now is host of the show Naira and founder of Love & Nappyness Matt Muse to chat about it.

Long Hair Don’t Care Show

Sunday, December 10th

7 pm at Thalia Hall

Benefiting Love & Nappyness

Instagram @loveandnappyness

