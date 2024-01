Locals are rushing to see Chicago’s newest attraction: the rat hole in roscoe village. Today we’re meeting the man who accidentally made the peculiar site a national phenomenon. Welcome Chicago artist and comedian Winslow Dumaine.

WinslowDumaine.com

Instagram @calculations

Twitter @winslowdumaine

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m