This Polish born artist and photographer hopes her work serves as a reflection of the power and beauty of the female body. Joining us in studio today ahead of her solo exhibition, Grace Federighi.

Lucidity

Friday, Sept 22nd

6 pm – 9 pm

Concord Fifty + Five

gracefederighiart.com

Instagram @gracefederighiart

Facebook @Grace Federighi Art

