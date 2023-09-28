No matter how you like your pizza – there’s no doubt that Chicago is home to some of the best!

Little Pops Pizzeria was voted best New York Style Pizza here in Illinois, and this family is rebuilding their legacy, one slice at a time.



Here to give us the dish – owners of Little Pops, Mike and Vicki Nelson.

(630) 210-8084

1819 Wehrli Rd, Naperville

(630) 687-9400

3015 E New York St , Aurora

littlepopspizzeria.com

Instagram lilpopspizzeria

Facebook littlepopspizzeria

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.