Dr. Martin Luther King inspired the creation of LINK Unlimited Scholars, an organization that provides resources for black students to advance to college and beyond. They’re now mentoring and supporting thousands of high potential black students to change the trajectory of their future. Joining Spotlight Chicago is President and CEO Dr. Toinette Gunn and Tamaine Hill, a sophomore at Depaul University.

LinkUnlimited.org

Instagram: @linkunlimited

Facebook: LINK Unlimited Scholars

Twitter: @LINKUnlimited

