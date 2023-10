Latina Comedians are coming from across the country for this year’s Latina Comedy Festival. It all starts today and feature more than 35 Latina stand up comedians. Joining Spotlight Chicago is Janice Rodriguez, Executive Producer of the festival.

October 5th – 7th

Various Locations

Features 35 Latina Stand Up Comedians

LatinaComedyFestival.com

Instagram & Facebook: LatinaComedyFestival

