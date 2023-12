A couple months ago.. We went to Goebbert’s Farm in Pingree Grove to show you their fall festival. While we were heading to check out the apple orchard we saw the façade of a giant house decorated with Christmas lights. They told us to come back in the winter to meet the man behind the house…so that’s what we did!

Goebbert’s Farm

42W813 Reinking Rd, Pingree Grove

Now – Jan. 6th, 2024

Goebberts.com/tickets

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m