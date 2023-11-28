It’s Giving Tuesday! And we’re spotlighting Ladies of Virtue — they’re a nonprofit dedicated to instilling purpose, passion and perseverance in black girls in Chicago.



Joining us now to chat all about the good work they’re doing is founder Jamila Trimuel and one of the girls the organization serves — Jayla Cash.

LOV Day: Saturday, February 10, 2024

11am to 1pm – Pack LOV Boxes

2pm to 4pm – Distribute LOV Boxes

lovchicago.org

877-565-7121

Instagram Facebook Twitter: @LOVChicago

