‘Tis the season for apple picking and pumpkins! And of course apple blasters and cute baby goats. We visited Kuiper’s Family Farm in Maple Park to check out all the family fun they have to offer this season.

Fall Harvest Now Open

Now through Oct 31st

KuipersFamilyFarm.com

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook: @KuipersFamilyFarm

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.