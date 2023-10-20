At the Chicago Marathon earlier this month you may have heard that a runner rescued a kitten along the course. She sacrificed her personal record and handed him to a spectator nearby.



Well that spectator is Andrea Maldonado… And she is now the proud parent to that kitten thanks to the help of PAWS Chicago.



She joins us now with “Casper” and the CEO of PAWS — Susanna Wickham.

Sign up for next year’s marathon:

TEAMPAWS.org

Instagram @PawsChicago

Twitter @PawsChicago

Facebook PAWS Chicago

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m