A new shop in Roscoe Village is selling beautifully sewn handbags, backpacks, wallets and more. And everything there is made by artisans in Africa. The owner of Ecodunia wanted to give back to her home country. So she built a workshop in Kenya to provide dignified work to those who need it.

2037 W Roscoe St

ecodunia.com

Instagram & Facebook: @ecodunia

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m