A group of women have been making national headlines while jumping for joy. The members of the 40+ Double Dutch Club have embraced the spirit of play and sparked a movement across the country. It all started right here in Chicago with Pamela Robinson. The rules… No men, no children… And you have to be at least forty years old!

40plusdoubledutchclub.org

Instagram @40plus_doubledutchclub

Facebook 40+ Double Dutch Club

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.