Ji is moving up her happy hour to hump day this week for a few reasons: Tomorrow is National Espresso Day and today, well, tonight is known as Blackout Wednesday, or Drinksgiving! We’re doing a classic espresso martini, it’s effective on several levels, with an extra kick of caffeine to help you stay awake for all that family time. Ingredients are easy vodka, simple syrup, Kahlua and some espresso. Ji’s simplifying matters by using a high-quality cold brew that packs a punch from metric coffee.

