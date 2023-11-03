Sweata Weatha Cocktail
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Bourbon/Rye
0.5 oz. vanilla liqueur
Hot water
1 tablespoon dark rum/nutmeg butter
1 lb. butter (softened to room temperature)
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
1.5 oz. Dark Rum
¼ cup maple syrup
2 tsp. nutmeg
½ tsp. salt
Dark Rum Nutmeg Butter:
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl. Blend until well incorporated. Store in a lidded container in the refrigerator, bring out to thaw once ready to serve.
Directions:
Add bourbon, vanilla liqueur, and nutmeg butter to a coffee mug.
Add hot water and stir until incorporated. Top with whipped cream and enjoy!
Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m