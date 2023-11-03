Sweata Weatha Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Bourbon/Rye

0.5 oz. vanilla liqueur

Hot water

1 tablespoon dark rum/nutmeg butter

1 lb. butter (softened to room temperature)

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

1.5 oz. Dark Rum

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. salt

Dark Rum Nutmeg Butter:

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl. Blend until well incorporated. Store in a lidded container in the refrigerator, bring out to thaw once ready to serve.

Directions:

Add bourbon, vanilla liqueur, and nutmeg butter to a coffee mug.

Add hot water and stir until incorporated. Top with whipped cream and enjoy!

