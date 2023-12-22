Today Ji is whipping up a cocktail that originally appeared in Food & Wine Magazine- the Little Lebowski- also known as a White Russian with Eggnog.

Ingredients

2 cups cold brew coffee (such as La Colombe)

2 cups plain nonalcoholic eggnog

1 cup (8 ounces) vodka (such as Ketel One Vodka)

1/2 cup (4 ounces) amaro (such as Amaro Montenegro)

1/2 cup (4 ounces) coffee liqueur (such as Mr. Black)

1/2 cup vanilla syrup (such as Sonoma Syrup)

Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

Combine cold brew, eggnog, vodka, amaro, coffee liqueur, and vanilla syrup in a large serving pitcher. Stir until well combined, about 30 seconds. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 45 minutes.

Remove the cocktail from the refrigerator, and stir well to recombine. Place a large ice cube in each of eight small rocks glasses. Divide the cocktail evenly among glasses. Garnish cocktails with freshly grated nutmeg.

