What a gift this week’s weather has been. Yesterday we enjoyed some park time, lunch out and the sunshine. So the unusual warmth has inspired today’s happy hour cocktail which is usually a summer drink — a Cuba Libre but with a twist! While this has the expected ingredients of rum and coke – with lime juice, We’ve added Licor 43, a Spanish Liqueur consisting of 43 natural ingredients. You get vanilla, coriander, fruit like orange and lemon. It’s made in Cartengena, Spain and the family owned business guards it’s spiced and sweet golden hued liquor.

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m