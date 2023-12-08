Today Ji is making a cocktails that’s sure to “spritz” up your weekend.
Koval Cranberry Gin Punch
INGREDIENTS
7 oz Koval Cranberry Gin Liqueur
5 oz Lemon Juice
3.5oz Cranberry Syrup (2 parts cranberry juice to one part sugar)
Top with sparkling wine
INSTRUCTIONS
Add the Cranberry Gin Liqueur, Cranberry Syrup and the Lemon Juice to a large punch bowl with lots of ice. Top with Sparkling Wine and then add Cranberries and Lemon slices for garnish.
