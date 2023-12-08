Today Ji is making a cocktails that’s sure to “spritz” up your weekend.

Koval Cranberry Gin Punch

INGREDIENTS

7 oz Koval Cranberry Gin Liqueur

5 oz Lemon Juice

3.5oz Cranberry Syrup (2 parts cranberry juice to one part sugar)

Top with sparkling wine

INSTRUCTIONS

Add the Cranberry Gin Liqueur, Cranberry Syrup and the Lemon Juice to a large punch bowl with lots of ice. Top with Sparkling Wine and then add Cranberries and Lemon slices for garnish.

Instagram: @oh_em_ji

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.