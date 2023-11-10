In honor of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition opening today…Our happy hour honors my and many fans’ favorite character – the matriarch of the family – Violet Crawley otherwise known as Dowager Countess of Grantham.

You can see that she is a pop culture icon… With her biting wit, and withering remarks… Played to perfection by Dame Maggie Smith was known for the mic drop… So her cocktail is the “Final Say.”



It’s a riff on The Last Word and is made of gin, maraschino liqueur, fresh lime juice and Creme De Violet in honor of her name… Cheers to never being a shrinking violet!

