Ji is showing you how to turn your left over apple cider into three fall inspired cocktails!

Using Apple Cider In Your Favorite Cocktail

Apple Cider Mimosa

2 parts prosecco/champagne: 1 part apple cider

Apple Cider Martini

Caramel sauce for rim or inner glass
2 oz. apple cider
1.5 oz. vodka
1 oz. butterscotch schnapps
fresh or dried apple slices for garnish

Apple Cider, Whiskey and Ginger

 1 cup fresh apple cider
 1 cup ginger beer
 3 ounces bourbon

For rim:
 2 tsp. sugar
 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
 Maple syrup

