Ji is showing you how to turn your left over apple cider into three fall inspired cocktails!
Using Apple Cider In Your Favorite Cocktail
Apple Cider Mimosa
2 parts prosecco/champagne: 1 part apple cider
Apple Cider Martini
Caramel sauce for rim or inner glass
2 oz. apple cider
1.5 oz. vodka
1 oz. butterscotch schnapps
fresh or dried apple slices for garnish
Apple Cider, Whiskey and Ginger
1 cup fresh apple cider
1 cup ginger beer
3 ounces bourbon
For rim:
2 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Maple syrup
Instagram: @oh_em_ji
