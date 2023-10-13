Ji is showing you how to turn your left over apple cider into three fall inspired cocktails!

Using Apple Cider In Your Favorite Cocktail

Apple Cider Mimosa

2 parts prosecco/champagne: 1 part apple cider

Apple Cider Martini

Caramel sauce for rim or inner glass

2 oz. apple cider

1.5 oz. vodka

1 oz. butterscotch schnapps

fresh or dried apple slices for garnish

Apple Cider, Whiskey and Ginger

1 cup fresh apple cider

1 cup ginger beer

3 ounces bourbon



For rim:

2 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Maple syrup

