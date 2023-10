Lizards, pythons, and tarantulas, oh my! We’ve got reptiles and more in studio today! they’re here to show us a unique party experience. According to JG’s Reptile Road Show, they’re some of the most misunderstood animals in the world. Joining Spotlight Chicago is owner Jim Galeno and his scaley friends and helpers.

