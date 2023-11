Last week Light-FM started playing around the clock Christmas music. And this weekend the downtown Macy’s lit its tree in the historic walnut room. It’s not even a week after Halloween and Christmas decorations are popping up all over.



So it got us thinking.. How early is too early for Christmas decorations? We popped over to Wrigleyville today where they’re setting up for the Christkindlmarket to see what people think.

