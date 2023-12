The U.S. Amputee Soccer Association inspires people with limb differences to train as elite athletes. Joining us today is one of their members who is sharing his story, Andrew Paine, who also co-founded the Chicago Amputee Soccer Club.

usampsoccer.org

312-882-8875

Instagram @usamputeesoccer

