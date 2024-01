It’s critical now-a-days that we encourage young children to play outdoors and away from their tech gadgets. City Garden Waldorf School is teaching us how important it is to incorporate outdoor free play to help our children develop lifelong habits. Joining us now is Executive Director Jone Hellesoy.

Parent-Child Class

Saturdays From

January 20th – March 2

920 W 19th St

citygardenschool.com

312-421-3050

