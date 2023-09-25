You see the Chicago flag all over. It’s one of the most popular and recognizable city flags in the U.S., but do people in Chicago know what all these stars represent? Sarah Jindra went downtown to find out!

Thanks to the Chicago History Museum for helping decode the Chicago flag! Here’s what they say all the stars and stripes represent:

RED STARS:

The red stars of the Chicago flag symbolize historical events and the points on each star are meant to represent important virtues or concepts. The star from left to right are in chronological order: Fort Dearborn, Great Chicago Fire, World’s Columbian Exposition, and Century of Progress.

1- FORT DEARBORN- U.S. military fort built in 1803 near the Chicago River

The six points on the star spells out the history of the area from Father Marquette: France, 1693; Great Britain, 1763; Virginia, 1778; Northwest Territory, 1798; Indiana Territory, 1802; Illinois statehood, 1818

2- THE CHICAGO FIRE OF OCTOBER 1871 –

Six points on the star symbolize: Transportation, Labor/Industry, Commerce, Finance, Populousness, Salubrity (wholesomeness)



3- WORLD’S COLUMBIAN EXPOSITION OF 1893 –

Six points on the star symbolize Religion, Education, Esthetics, Justice, beneficence, civic spirit



4- CENTURTY OF PROGRESS OF 1933 –

Six points on the star symbolize World’s third largest city, city’s latin Motto Urbs in Horto (city in a garden), I Will motto, great central market, wonder city, convention city

BLUE STRIPES

The top blue stripe is for Lake Michigan and the North Branch of River, while the lower blue stripe represents the South Branch of the River and the Chicago Ship and Sanitary Canal.

WHITE STRIPES

The white stripes represent the neighborhoods where people live across the city of Chicago including the north, west and south sides.