On the show here on Friday.. We were talking about how Ji has never been sledding.. So Sarah and her kids took her for the first time! She then started talking about the winter’s growing up in North Carolina making Snow Cream. Well it turns out Ji is not crazy. We heard from a lot of you that this is in fact a thing. So today Sarah brought all of the ingredients, got some snow out of her yard.. so now it’s time to make snow cream!

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m