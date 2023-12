Buying presents for everyone… Hosting family members and more…The holidays are filled with stressful situations galore! Our next guest is sharing ways to bring more calm into your life. Joining us now is the author of the new book “50 Ways to More Calm, Less Stress: Scientifically Proven Ways to Relieve Anxiety & Boost Your Mental Health Using Your Five Sense”.

MegyKarydes.com

Instagram @megykarydes

Facebook Megy Karydes Writer

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m