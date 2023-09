Open books cares about the communities they are a part of. Offering affordable books to adults, children, and teachers alike.



Here today to talk about how they’re supporting literacy in Chicago …Executive Director of Open Books- Eric Johnson.

(312) 475-1355

open-books.org

Facebook OpenBooksOrg

Instagram openbooksltd

Twitter OpenBooks

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.