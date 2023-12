The Chicago Park District makes sure there’s programs and fun for the community especially through the holidays. Joining us now to chat about the “Holiday Magic Event”, winter break programs and more at Ellis Park — is Park District Supervisor Wanda Norris.

Holiday Magic Event

Saturday, December 23rd

10 am – 2 pm

Ellis Park

3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m