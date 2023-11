The Foundation for Culinary Arts is hosting Culinary Bootcamps for kids and teens. Their mission? Expand and empower disadvantaged students while expanding their palate. Joining us now is Executive Director Catherine De Orio and student Frida Orihuela.

Dec. 3 at 11am – 3pm

The Chopping Block

foundationforculinaryarts.org

Instagram Facebook Twitter: @F4CAchi

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m