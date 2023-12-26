Our next guest was the youngest staff writer for Veep’s 7th season… and she’s a local! She now has a new holiday sketch show called “Ho-Ho-Holiday Revue” coming up at Studio 5 in Evanston. Joining us is stand-up comedian Emilia Barrosse! She’s performing with her parents- Paul and Victoria who are original members of the Practical Theatre Company.

“Ho-Ho-Holiday Revue!”

December 28th – 31st

January 4th -6th

Studio5 Performing Arts Center

Tickets: studio5.dance

