Vintage fashion lovers – listen up! The Shops at North Bridge is hosting a three-day holiday pop-up event called “Vintage on the Avenue”! They’re putting all the local high-end vintage vendors together in one place. Joining us to chat about it is Anastacia Banike – owner of Goods and Provisions, and Caroline Shapiro from Range Rider Gallery.

December 8th – 10th

520 North Michigan Avenue

theshopsatnorthbridge.com

Instagram @theshopsatnorthbridge

Facebook Shops At North Bridge

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.