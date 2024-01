The Filament Theatre in Portage Park is helping kids make their own adventures — by building forts! To show us exactly how their artistic program is creating a more equitable society is Artistic Director of Creative Partnerships – Molly Bunder and Producing Artistic Director Reiji Simon.



Filament Theatre

4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Tickets:

filamenttheatre.org

773-270-1660

Instagram: @filamentplays

Facebook Filament Theatre

