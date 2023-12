Lincoln Park Community Services is Chicago’s longest running shelter. They offer support to those facing homelessness during the holiday season. Right now, they need your help giving people hope through donations… Joining us now to talk what their needs are right now is CEO of the organization – Cheryl Hamilton-Hill.

1521 N Sedgwick

lpcschicago.org

773-549-6111

Instagram, Facebook, & Twitter: @lpscchicago

