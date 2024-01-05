Some of your favorite movies are coming to life – you can experience the adventures of Jumanji, Ghostbusters and other Sony Pictures Entertainment movies in person at the newly opened Wonderverse in Oakbrook. Here to chat about their interactive attractions and themed dining experiences is Nicholas Fadely – Creative Director.

Grand Opening: January 11th

100 Oakbrook Center on Level 1

wonderversechicago.com

Instagram @WonderverseChicago

Facebook Wonderverse Chicago

