A Chicago man is working to help people experiencing homelessness… one shirt at a time. He started a non-profit where artists design shirts and he prints them. 100-percent of the profits go to Streetwise. Joining us now in studio the founder of Giveashi*t, Scott Marvel and Streetwise vendor, A. Allen.

312-953-4385

giveashirt.net

Instagram & Facebook: @giveashirtchicago

